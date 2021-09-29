Morecambe 2, Lincoln City 0: Shrimps down last season's play-off finalists

Europe's top scorer Cole Stockton was the man to kick start the Shrimps with his 11th goal of a superb season so far early in the second half with central defender Scott Wootton clinching the win with a neat finish 12 minutes form time.

Stockton broke the deadlock with a superb 25 yard effort on 53 minutes after turning past two defenders and firing a superb effort into the bottom left hand corner of Josh Griffiths' goal.

Wootton then secured victory with a second as he turned sharply in the box to drill an effort past Griffiths from close range.

Cole Stockton was on target against Lincoln (photo: Mike Williamson)

Boss Stephen Robinson was forced to make one change to the side that drew with Accrington at the weekend with Alfie McCalmont replacing the suspended Shane McLoughlin in midfield and the Shrimps had to defend solidly in the opening stages as Lincoln, who came into the game on the back of an excellent win at Burton at the weekend, produced some neat football without really creating any clear cut chances against a solid Shrimps' defence.

After surviving early pressure the Shrimps looked the more threatening with Adam Phillips almost teeing up Arthur Gnahoua for a tap in only for Lincoln defender Regan Poole to clear the danger.

Wes McDonald forced Imps' keeper Josh Griffiths into a neat save low to his left and Gnahoua went close again when he diverted a Phillips cross just wide of the right hand post as the half came to a close.

The second half saw Morecambe step up the pace and they were lifted once again by another wonderful strike from Stockton to add to his collection for the season.

Lincoln hit back with Dan N'Lundulu being played in by a poor Wootton back pass only to see his effort well saved by Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren which proved a vital block.

The Shrimps added the all important second goal 12 minutes from the end as Wootton opened his account for the club with a smart finish after latching on to Ryan Delaney's knock down.

Michael Appleton's side produced a late flourish as they looked to get back into the game with Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully seeing shots blocked.

Morecambe then went close to a third through a long range Callum Jones shot that flew inches wide before the final whistle signalled another excellent home win.

Morecambe: Letheren, McLaughlin, O'Connor, Wootton, Gibson, McCalmont, Phillips (Jones 63), Diagouraga, Gnahoua (Ayunga 83), Stockton, McDonald (Delaney 76). Subs not used: Andresson, McPake, Mensah, Cooney.

Lincoln City: Griffiths, Poole, Montsma, Eyoma, Robson, Sarensen (Bramall 65), Bridcutt, Fiorini, Adelakun (Bishop 46), Scully, N'Lundulu (Longdon 76). Subs not used: Long, Jackson, Sanders, Gallagher.

Ref: B Toner.

Att: 3,466.