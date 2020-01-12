Morecambe 1 Colchester United 1: How Derek Adams and John McGreal assessed the game

Morecambe manager Derek Adams and his Colchester United counterpart, John McGreal, offered their thoughts following their sides’ 1-1 draw at the Globe Arena.

Frank Nouble’s first-half goal had put the visitors ahead before debutant Adam Phillips levelled during the second period.

An eventful game saw both sides have chances to win the game during the second half.

However, the visitors ended with 10 men as Ryan Jackson was sent off for two fouls in nine minutes on Carlos Mendes-Gomes.

Adams said: “Probably a game we deserved to win, I think we had more opportunities on goal than Colchester and we were unfortunate to go 1-0 down.

“It was against the run of play; they got a throw that wasn’t their throw, it was our ball, they took a quick throw, get a cross in and get a goal.

“Then they start to time waste after that and it became a bit frustrating for a while.

“We took the game to them in the second half as we tried to in the first half but once they get a 1-0 lead, the keeper wastes time, they launch balls forward and it becomes a bit messy.

“Second half, we turned the tide and we were able to get at them so many times they didn’t cause us much pressure.

“We had good opportunities, we’ve obviously got to take them because we’re in that 18-yard box quite a bit but we finish off with a great ball from John O’Sullivan and a header from Adam Phillips.

“From then on, there was only one team going to win the match and it was us; I think today was another very good performance from us.

“We have to find that killer instinct in the final third to get the goals.

“We’ve shown that we’ve gone away to Bradford and dominated that match, we’ve just got to find that first goal that would really help us and also find the final touch of getting that ball in the back of the net.

“I think our build-up play was good and I thought, over the 90 minutes, it was a very good performance.”

For his part, McGreal was unhappy with referee Robert Lewis as well as elements of his players’ display.

He said: “I’ve got to be so careful.

“I went straight towards the ref at full-time because I felt every decision was going against our boys.

“He’s refereeing two teams out there but I felt we were on the wrong side of a couple of decisions.

“I thought we handled the conditions well but at the minute, it looks as though we need that second goal.

“Their goal isn’t even a mistake; it’s a turnover in possession, not stopping the cross again and a free header in the box.

“Then the tide changed a little but, prior to that, you’re looking for someone to put their foot on the ball.”