Morecambe 1 Carlisle United 1: How Derek Adams and Chris Beech reacted afterwards

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was pleased with his side’s performance as they drew 1-1 with Carlisle United at the Globe Arena.

The Shrimps picked up a point from Adams’ first home league game with the club thanks to John O’Sullivan’s close-range header.

The wide man ensured a share of the spoils, converting on 50 minutes, moments after Hallam Hope had fired the visitors in front.

Both sides could have found a winner with Aaron Wildig heading wide for the Shrimps and Carlisle seemingly denied a penalty in added time when Gethin Jones went to ground.

“I thought we played very well today,” Adams said afterwards.

“We took the game to Carlisle and had by far the best opportunities in the game.

“We were unfortunate to go 1-0 down; we make an interception, the ball is returned quite quickly behind the centre-half (Ritchie Sutton).

“Hope gets on to it and finishes but we responded really well after that to make it 1-1.

“Towards the end of the game, it was more Morecambe going forward and creating chances than it was Carlisle.

“I think we deserved to win the game today; performance-wise, we passed the ball a lot better, we were sharper in and around the 18-yard box and it was a good game for us.

“I said I didn’t think it was a penalty; there were a number of times their players did go down quite easily, and when that happens, it becomes difficult for the referee but he refereed the game very well.”

For his part, Carlisle head coach Chris Beech saw reasons to be optimistic even if they were unhappy at the way in which O’Sullivan levelled.

He said: “I was very pleased with the structure of the team and the effort of the lads was good.

“The actual technicality within the match, we need to get better, and we need to get better at passing the ball.

“When we do that we look good and I was pleased with the spine and the structure of the team.

“There’s no pressure on Morecambe today, they are bottom of the league and they can’t go anywhere else; the pressure was on us.

“I changed it at half-time and matched up in midfield to put more pressure on Morecambe’s backline.

“I’ve been working hard in a short space of time for the players to recognise what’s important and get better at it.

“The lads are adamant (for the equaliser) that the Morecambe player kicked it out and it was our throw.

“The lad (Wildig) tries to shoot and it goes across to John; that’s League Two football but the lads kept coming back and that’s a good thing.”