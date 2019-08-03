Morecambe 0 Grimsby Town 2: What the managers said

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley took the blame for his side’s 2-0 defeat against Grimsby Town at the Globe Arena.

The Shrimps were beaten on the opening day by two second-half goals, Elliott Whitehouse and Max Wright doing the damage.

One goal had looked increasingly likely to win the game as an attritional game developed and the visitors’ opener arrived in seemingly contentious fashion.

Shaun Miller gave away a cheap free-kick, from which the Shrimps attempted to play the offside trap as Jake Hessenthaler sent the ball over.

However, instead of an offside flag being raised, the Morecambe defence saw the officials wave play on.

It meant that Grimsby defender Ludvig Ohman was all alone inside the area before rollingthe ball across for Whitehouse to open the scoring.

It was the second time in consecutive seasons that Morecambe had conceded a goal in that fashion, following on from one against Port Vale.

While that goal seemed a clear officiating error, the Shrimps’ boss admitted his players may have got this one wrong after watching it back come full-time.

Bentley said: “I’ll accept responsibility with regards to any tactical bits we put into the game.

“I spoke to the players about the offside trap; I’ve been doing that since I was under Jim Harvey but never got done with it.

“We’ve done great on it throughout the years but got let down last year against Port Vale.

“I think, maybe, the players’ timing wasn’t great; it wasn’t as solid as we’d have wanted.

“The line should have been straight but as soon as it went into the middle of the goal, the big number five (Ohman) steps back and times his run; I’m leaning towards it being a fair goal.”

Bentley’s opposite number, Michael Jolley, was understandably pleased to take three points from the opening day.

His players were backed by a vociferous away support totalling 1,073 in an overall crowd of 2,872.

“We’re certainly pleased with the result,” Jolley acknowledged afterwards.

“I think it was a typical League Two game; very tense and quite frenetic for the first hour or so.

“The first game of the season is always frenetic but the teams have had six weeks’ build-up and it’s never straightforward.

“We said at half-time we wanted to make a few more passes because we were long and straight in the first half.

“As an away performance, we limited them to not many chances and it was a good first day for us.”