Morecambe 0 Forest Green Rovers 2: Jim Bentley rues another defeat for the Shrimps

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley had regrets at both ends of the pitch after watching his side beaten by Forest Green Rovers.

The Shrimps were beaten for the ninth time in 15 League Two matches this season as two late goals gave their visitors victory.

Jack Aitchison’s deflected strike broke the deadlock on 75 minutes before Liam Shephard secured victory in stoppage time, moments after Morecambe’s Lewis Alessandra was sent off for a second booking.

If the deflected goal summed up Morecambe’s luck defensively, they were also left to rue missed chances at the other end.

Alessandra saw an effort cleared off the line in the first half, while Steve Old spurned a golden chance with the Shrimps a goal behind.

That opportunity arrived amid frustration from a section of the home fans with what they deemed to be overly cautious play from a Shrimps side chasing the game.

Bentley said: “We looked good and solid; we limited them and had the best chance of the first half.

“The second half was similar but as tiredness started kicking in, we seemed to sacrifice possession.

“When you play a team as relentless as they are, it comes back at you and when things are going against you, we have five around the man (Aitchison) and it takes a deflection off George Tanner.

“We kept plugging away and I understand everyone’s frustration but a team 1-0 up away from home is going to bank up on you.

“It’s a fantastic move where we get the ball in a good area and Steve Old should score.

“We’ve had a bit of bad luck with a deflection and we have an opportunity to get back to 1-1 but we miss it.

“We’re chasing the game and we’re going to get hit on the break but it’s a fantastic finish to get the second in the dying stages.

“We’ve had decent spells in the game, certainly first half, but second half, I’m disappointed at getting the ball back and trying to hit them on the counter with one ball.

“The big negative is we’ve lost at home but we’re playing a good side who will be there or thereabouts.”