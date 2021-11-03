Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 2: Shrimps fall to home defeat

Goals in either half from Ben Worman and Joe Ironside gave Mark Bonner's side a second away win of the season with Stephen Robinson's team producing just one shot on goal in the 90 minutes.

The Shrimps started the game well with Wes McDonald forcing Dimitar Mitov into. smart save low to his right in the sixth minute.

Eight minutes later a cross from Ryan McLaughlin almost found its way to top scorer Cole Stockton but from there the Shrimps struggled to forge any openings.

Stephen Robinson

They were undone once again by a stunning goal from the visitors.

With 28 minutes on the clock Ben Worman collected the ball on the edge of the Morecambe box and after a good first touch produced a brilliant right foot volley that flew into the top right hand corner of Jokull Andresson's goal.

The goal changed the complexion of the game as Cambridge took charge.

They should have doubled their lead on 36 minutes when Joe Ironside was played in on goal but he was denied by a smart save from Andresson's out stretched legs.

Ironside then went close again with a curling effort that deflected off Anthony O'Connor for a corner as the U's ended the half on top.

The visitors continued to threaten on the break in the second half and after Morecambe lost possession cheaply in their own half Cambridge went close to doubling their lead when James Brophy's cross was met by Harvey Knibbs who saw his right foot effort come back off the foot of the post.

Cambridge were not to be denied for long however as Ironside, who was always in the thick of the action, sealed the points for the U's with a 71st minute penalty after substitute Shilow Tracey was clipped by Scott Wootton just inside the area.

The Shrimps pushed forward at the death with substitute Freddie Price looking sharp but Cambridge defended solidly and the Shrimps could not find an opening to get them back into the game.

Morecambe: Andresson, McLaughlin, Wootton, O'Connor, Leigh, Jones (Price 61), Diagouraga (Harrison 75), McCalmont, Ayunga, Stockton, McDonald Phillips 61). Subs not used: Letheren, Delaney, Cooney, Gibson.

Cambridge: Mitov, Okedina, Masterson, Iredale, Worman, Digby, Weir, Brophy (rep Smith 74), Dunk, Ironside, Knibbs (Tracey 69). Subs not used: McKenzie-Lyle, Bennett, Davies, Simper, Lankester.

Ref: B Madley.

Att: 3,414,