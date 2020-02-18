Missed chances cost Morecambe dearly at Grimsby Town

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said the first goal of the game proved vital in Saturday’s defeat at Grimsby.

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat to Ian Holloway’s side he said: “I thought we started the game exceptionally well in the first half.

“Our game plan worked as we allowed them to have possession in areas where they wouldn’t really trouble us and we were able to create five or six really good openings of our own to score goals.

“We got into some great positions but put the ball wide or over the bar and only made their keeper make one save of any note.

“The second was going pretty much the same way as the first as they didn’t really look like they were going to hurt us but then they scored when the goalkeeper should have done better and the game changed.”

Adams also pointed to a couple of big decisions from referee Trevor Kettle that he felt had an impact on the game.

He said: “In the first half their defender handled the ball and stopped Cole Stockton having a free run on goal and he could well have been sent off.

“Then their second goal came from a free-kick that was never a free-kick and those ended up being two decisions that had a real impact on the game.”