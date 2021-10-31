Matt Lowton’s delight as he proves as good as his word in first Burnley win of the season

Matt Lowton celebrates with Maxwel Cornet and Chris Wood

In the build-up to the game, the Clarets right back, with two assists in nine league games, admitted: “I said to myself I want to contribute a bit more going forward, so I've had a decent start on that front and hopefully I can keep it going.”

And the former Aston Villa man claimed both an assist - to match his seasonal best of three from 2017/18 - and scored the second in a 3-1 victory at Turf Moor.

Lowton could have had further assists, with the Bees struggling to get to grips with his crossing, and that of Charlie Taylor - who provided the ball in for Lowton’s header - on the opposite flank, as well as Ashley Westwood’s probing passes.

Lowton said: "It is weird how things happen, I was saying in the week that I wanted to get forward and contribute more and I was delighted to be able to do that today.

“We work on getting the ball wide and getting good balls in the box, and I found myself in the box, saw Chas on the ball and stayed in there, he out a great ball in and I attacked it, tried to get good contact and I was pleased to see it go in the net.”

The win was a huge lift, at the 10th time of asking, ending a run without a home win in the Premier League stretching back to January.

It also fell on the ninth anniversary of Sean Dyche taking the helm, and Lowton admitted: "It is the best first half we have had for a long time.

“That’s us at our best, when we play with that tempo and momentum, get the ball forward, get on second balls, build it from there, that’s the standard we’ve set now and we need to build on that.

"We knew we had to get in behind their centre halves rather than try and play too direct because they are tall guys so we wanted to get in behind and Woody and Maxwell's runs were perfect and we found them.

"It (the win) is huge, there was a lot of talk about us not getting a win yet.

”The main thing was to get three points on the board, we knew they were going to bring a tempo and we had to match it and we did in the first half.

"We ground it out in the second half and when you are looking for that first win it doesn't matter how it comes and in the end we got there.”

For Wood, it ended a run of six league games without a goal, and he took it superbly: “He thumped that in and he deserves it, he’s working hard and not quite been getting his goals, but we know what he brings to the team, it’s more than just goals, his presence up there, giving centre halves nightmares, so we’re delighted he got his goal.”