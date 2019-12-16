Marsh United keep pressure on league leaders Highgrove

Marsh United maintained the pressure on Premier Division leaders Highgrove with a 3-0 home win over College as the North Lancashire League completed its 2019 schedule on a weather-hit day.

Goals by Wayne Beswick, Jamie Coulton and Daniel Martin sent Marsh level on points with Highgrove, albeit having played two games more.

On the neighbouring pitch at Willow Lane Caton United emerged comfortable 4-2 winners over Boys Club, with goals by Daniel Briggs-Calvert (2), Jordan Carter Brown and Jack Tipler against two penalties by James Short.

Kevin Burns hit two for Trimpell and Bare Rangers at Cartmel, but the home side took the points by a 3-2 margin with a brace by Oli Brownlee and another by Carl Airey.

In the first division Jake Baron was on target as Trimpell’s second team drew 1-1 at home with Kirkby Lonsdale, while Shea Cannon (2) and Will Mason ensured three points for Highgrove Reserves against their Cartmel counterparts, for whom Phil Keith scored twice. Second division leaders King George opened up a 10-point lead in the second division with a 6-4 victory at Halton Rangers Reserves.

Hat-tricks by Jacob Robertson and Ryan Rodriguez meant goals by Ryan Grime (2), Liam Beaton and Jamie Taylor for Halton were to no avail.

Tom Bennett, John Willett, Anthony Howard and Matthew Isherwood all got on the scoresheet for Cross Bay Colts in their 4-1 home win over University of Cumbria, Max Ward scoring for the students, while goals by Daniel Hargreaves gave Melbourne Reserves a 2-0 home victory over Arnside Reserves.