Marsh demolish Arnside to move into semi finals of cup

The top two teams in the North Lancashire League will fight it out for a cup final slot after a comprehensive victory for Marsh United in the big return to action after weeks of downpours.

Marsh, who demolished Arnside 9-0 at home with Daniel Smith scoring a hat-trick, will go to leaders Highgrove for a Premier Division cup semi-final next month.

Highgrove, meanwhile, stayed firmly on course for the Premier Division title as goals by Luke Ogley, Louis McGrath, Josh Collins and Owen Shackleton gave them a 4-0 win at Ingleton.

Daniel Briggs-Calvert (2) and Jack Tipler gave Caton United a 3-0 win over College, while Andrew Forbes, Sam McKee, Alex Danson, Adam Cordingley and Jamie McMeeking ensured a 5-1 home win for Trimpell and Bare Rangers over Morecambe Royals, whose scorer was Matthew Armistead.

Carnforth Rangers Reserves became the first team to reach a cup final this season as two goals by Kyle Davis saw off Trimpell’s second team by a 2-1 margin, Jamie Ulyatt notching for the visitors.

Cross Bay eased through to a semi-final in the same competition with a 4-1 win at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Joe Wareing (2), Joe Hinton and Keiron Murphy were on target for Cross Bay, Ethan Foster for Kirkby Lonsdale.

Highgrove’s second team progressed to a reserves cup semi-final with a 2-0 home win over Arnside’s second string, Tom Varey and Jack Baxter the scorers.

In First Division action leaders Bolton-le-Sands marched on with a 2-0 home win over Melbourne, Adam Binns and Curtis Graham the scorers, while goals by Ryan Grime, Josh Airey, Tom Gammon and Sonnie Thompson gave Halton Rangers a 4-1 victory at Millhead, for whom Brett Allen scored.

Marsh United Reserves won 3-1 at Burton Thistle through strikes by Wayne Beswick, Joseph Raymond and Lee Stewart, with Mark Johnson scoring for Thistle.

Elsewhere in knock-out action, Trimpell’s third team secured a semi-final slot in the second division cup with a 5-4 home win over Middleton and Overton Sports.

Jamie McGowan hit a hat-trick in vain for the visitors, whose other scorer was Callum Buckley, but goals by Corey Bowes, Aidan Dunphy (2), Andrew Wade and Adam Mulgrew did the trick for Trimpell.

Second division leaders King George maintained their excellent unbeaten run with a 3-0 victory at Boys’ Club Reserves through goals by Ryan Rodriguez (2) and Sean Lindeque, while two goals by Aaron Jones gave Halton Rangers’ second team three points in a 2-0 home victory over Storeys.

Tony Singleton and Jack Clipstone were the respective scorers as Westgate Wanderers and University of Cumbria shared a 1-1 draw, while a goal by Tony Graham was not enough for Cross Bay Colts, who went down 5-1 at home to Cartmel A.

Callum Connorton (2) and Byron Williams scored for Highgrove Colts in their 3-3 home draw with Carnforth Rangers A, for whom Stephen Bleasdale, Matthew Morris and Keiron Gorton were on target.