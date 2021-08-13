The Shrimps have since brought in former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shayon Harrison, who will bolster their attack as they look to avoid a return to the fourth tier.

The 24-year-old has joined until January and became Stephen Robinson’s 17th summer signing.

Since Morecambe’s opening fixture they have also added former Manchester United defender Scott Wooton to their ranks.

The 29-year-old has penned a one-year-deal with the League One side.

Wootton came through the ranks at Manchester United, appearing for them in the Champions League and Capital One Cup, before going to feature for clubs including Leeds United, Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic.

We have gathered the best of today’s League One transfer speculation below...

1. Highly-rated attacker set to leave Bolton Wanderers on loan Bolton Wanderers' Dennis Politic is preparing to go out on loan following his year out with a cruciate ligament injury. Ian Evatt wants the 21-year-old to get some minutes on the pitch to further his development. (The Bolton News)

2. Sheffield Wednesday keen to tie down highly-rated defender Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly looking to get defender Dominic Iorfa to sign a new contract with the club. Josh Windass recently pledged his future to the Owls following their relegation. (The Star)

3. Doncaster Rovers closing in on Manchester United youngster Doncaster Rovers are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United's Ethan Galbraith in on loan. The Red Devils are keen to give the midfielder some more first team experience. (@reluctantnicko)

4. Danny Cowley expects youngster to leave on loan amid League Two interest Danny Cowley has confirmed teenager Haji Mnoga will go out on loan this month with "most of League Two keen to take him". However he will first need to sign a new contract with Pompey. (HampshireLive)