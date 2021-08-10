Robinson said his side were “outstanding” as they drew 2-2 at Portman Road with the promotion hopefuls.

Robinson said afterwards: “We were organised and we were disciplined all over the pitch.

“That is something that we have worked on and, overall, I thought the performance was outstanding.

“We showed that we are a good footballing side and to get our first point at Portman Road shows you that we can play at this level, which is really encouraging.

“Although we have to be happy with the point, it feels a bit like a defeat after coming so close to three points, but that just shows how far we have come against one of the league favourites.”

We have gathered the best of today’s League One speculation below...

1. Charlton match fee for Crewe winger but are battling Sheff Utd for his signature Charlton have reportedly matched Crewe Alexandra's £500k fee for Charlie Kirk, however still face competition from Sheffield United for the winger. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko)

2. Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move for Dutch attacker Sheffield Wednesday have expressed interest in Dutchman Sylla Sow, who is a free agent after leaving RKC Waalwijk. The 24-year-old played 65 times for the club – picking up 22 goals. (The Star)

3. Ipswich Town set to sign Derby midfielder after missing out on Morrell Ipswich Town are set to sign Derby County's Graeme Shinnie after failing to hijack Portsmouth's deal for Joe Morrell. The 30-year-old made 41 league starts last season. (East Anglian Daily Times)

4. Swansea City to pay over £1 million for Ipswich Town midfielder Swansea are reportedly said to pay over £1 million to secure the signing of Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes. The midfielder is set to undergo a medical today. (TWTD)