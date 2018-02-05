Lancaster’s Scott McTominay picked ahead of Paul Pogba for Man United’s win over Huddersfield

Lancaster’s Manchester United star Scott McTominay was selected ahead of £90 million man Paul Pogba on Saturday.

The midfielder got the nod in place of the French star for the 2-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

Pogba and Mourinho exchanged words during the Red Devils’ game against Tottenham meaning his omission made headlines at the weekend.

The United boss however was keen to focus on his prospect and was impressed with what he saw from the former Halton St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School and Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil.

“I made a few changes thinking about the characteristics of this game and I think this kid (McTominay) has a great desire to recover the ball when the team is not in possession,” said Mourinho after goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez handed his side victory.

“He’s a kid that chases the ball, that tries to recover high up the pitch and when he has the ball it is always simple and against opponents like Huddersfield, so close and with so many bodies behind the ball, the simplicity sometimes is genius.

“You don’t have space, you have to open spaces by playing simple, so it was a decision to play the kid.

“He’s been here many, many years in the academy, waiting for an opportunity

“I am giving it to him now and I think today is another wonderful opportunity.”

McTominay was at the centre of controversy as he played the full 90 minutes, the youngster not being awarded a penalty despite being clattered by a Terence Kongolo aerial challenge in the first half.

He had appeared on 10 previous occasions this season in the Champions League, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup.

A Wembley winner with his Halton primary school, the 21-year-old first spotted by Red Devils scouts at the age of five.