Lancaster’s former Preston youngster Ryan Croasdale captains England C

A former Preston North End youngster from Lancaster has captained his country.

Ryan Croasdale wore the armband as England C ran out 3-2 winners against neighbours Wales on Tuesday night.

Now the skipper of Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North, the 23-year-old midfielder led the Three Lions side chosen from non-league Under 23 players for the game at Barry’s Jenner Park.

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Fejiri Okenabirhie fired Paul Fairclough’s side to victory in their first game of 2018.

Croasdale came through the ranks at Deepdale, making one senior appearance in a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy game against Oldham in October 2013.

He had loan spells at Tamworth and Stalybridge Celtic before following former PNE youth coach Dean Ramsdale to Sheffield Wednesday after being released by Preston in 2014.

Croasdale left in the summer of 2016 after failing to make a breakthrough at Hillsborough and had a spell on trial with Morecambe, featuring in a few friendlies for Jim Bentley’s side before joining the Harriers.

His initial short-term deal was converted into a contract until the summer of 2019 after impressing at Aggborough.

In the summer he was named Harriers skipper for the current season.

“Ryan leads by example and has the maximum respect of everyone in the group,” boss John Eustace said at the time.

“He is the glue that keeps everybody together.”

They are currently fifth in the National League North.