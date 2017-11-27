Lancaster City to face Southport or Stockport in FA Trophy

Lancaster City have been handed home advantage in the first round of the FA Trophy.

The Dolly Blues will host Southport or Stockport County at Giant Axe after reaching this stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Mildenhall Town on Saturday.

The National League North pair will meet again at the Merseyrail Community Stadium on Wednesday night after drawing 2-2 at Edgeley Park on Saturday.

Should County come through, City boss Phil Brown will come up against one of his former clubs having previously been assistant and interim manager of the Hatters.

The tie will be played on Saturday, December 16, with £6,000 on offer for the winners.

FA Trophy first round draw in full

Solihull Moors v Tranmere Rovers

Blyth Spartans v AFC Telford United

Boston United or Kidderminster Harriers v York City

Chorley v Marine

FC Halifax Town v Macclesfield Town

Spennymoor Town v Gainsborough Trinity

Chester v AFC Fylde

Wrexham v Harrogate Town

Leamington v Bradford Park Avenue or Stourbridge

Lancaster City v Stockport County or Southport

Tamworth or Warrington Town v Altrincham

Gateshead v Guiseley

Nuneaton Town v Barrow

Glossop North End or Workington v Hartlepool United

Haringey Borough v Leyton Orient

Dover Athletic v Eastbourne Borough or Royston Town

Wealdstone or Chelmsford City v Wingate & Finchley

Billericay Town v Havant & Waterlooville

Chesham United v Weston Super Mare

Sutton United v Truro City

Woking v Maidenhead United

Whitehawk v St Albans City

East Thurrock United v Aldershot Town

Hendon or Slough Town v Bath City or Margate

Ebbsfleet United v Eastleigh

Hereford v Dagenham & Redbridge

Torquay United v Maidstone United

Farnborough or Hartley Wintney v Bromley

Braintree Town v Brackley Town

Taunton Town v Hemel Hempstead Town or Bognor Regis Town

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Kingstonian or Heybridge Swifts

Dartford v Boreham Wood