Lancaster City have made offers to three players about signing for the club next season

Lancaster boss Mark Fell

As yet the Dolly Blues are yet to make a signing but the manager is hopeful that could all change in the next week or two.

Fell has pitched to three players, who are all established at Northern Premier League level or above.

Indeed, even if one of them was to sign then it would be a real statement of intent from City according to Fell, who will be welcoming his players back for pre-season training on Thursday, June 17.

“I know that these three players will probably have three or four other offers,” said Fell.

“As much as I am pushing them towards Lancaster, it is a really competitive market.

“There aren’t loads of players out there and that’s why it is a really competitive market.

“At the moment, it still feels really early and I don’t think players are too keen to commit just yet.

“They don’t have to. They can decided a few days before pre-season training where they’re going to go.

“But I would hope that we would have some news from a squad-strengthening perspective in the next week.

“We are working hard to get at least a couple in.

“These players we have made offers to they are aged 25 to 28, have played at the level we are at and above.

“They are established players and well known in our division and the division above.

“But the fact is because they are established players, there’s a lot of competition from other clubs to sign them.”

Considering the current climate with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic and the possible financial implications, Fell revealed that he has been using every trick in the book to entice the players to Giant Axe.

“I have been using some of the players in my existing squad who may have played with them in the past to try to twist their arm,” said Fell.

“As a manager I can give them the pitch about what the club is about but there is no better advocate for recruiting players than using some of the lads who are already at the club.

“They can tell them just what the club is about, how it wants to progress and improve.