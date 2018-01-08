Whitby Town 0-5 Lancaster City: Dolly Blues hit back in style

Lancaster City hit back in style with a big win at Whitby Town on Saturday.

Having shipped five goals in their New Year’s Day defeat at struggling Stalybridge Celtic the Dolly Blues returned to form with five of their own in North Yorkshire.

Sam Bailey netted twice with goals from Charlie Bailey, Paul Jarvis and a debut strike for Fleetwood Town loanee Mamadou Djabi completing a fine afternoon for Phil Brown’s side who picked up a first win in four games.

After an even opening 10 minutes, the visitors broke the deadlock.

An error from Luke Bythway left Andrew May in trouble following a pass across the face of his own goal.

Despite his best efforts, the Whitby defender couldn’t prevent Sam Bailey bearing down on goal and finishing low past Ryan Whitley.

It could have been two just five minutes later, Whitley saving well low to his right from Charlie Bailey’s 20-yard effort.

The second did arrive soon after however with Charlie Bailey joining his brother on the scoresheet with a close-range finish just before the half hour mark.

Lancaster were in firm control and looked to put the game to bed before the half-time interval.

Ben Hudson forced a reaction save Whitley from a back-post header while Cod Army development squad striker Djabi turned Jarvis’ cross wide.

It may just have been two at the break but two goals in two minutes in the opening moments of the second half ensured the points were heading back to Lancashire.

First Jarvis forced his way down the left-hand side before squaring to Djabi who gratefully tapped the ball home unmarked in the six-yard box on 47 minutes.

Sixty seconds later the game was put well beyond the Seasiders’ reach as Jarvis’ cross looped over the head of Whitley and into the net.

Whitby’s first shot on target didn’t come until the 48th minute with Lewis Maloney firing a first-time effort from Junior Mondal’s cross at City shot-stopper Josh Powell.

Lancaster’s fifth came 16 minutes from time, Sam Bailey firing across Whitley’s goal into the top corner for his second of the afternoon.

Five minutes later it was nearly six of the best as the visitors continued to show their hosts how to put an attacking move together.

Jarvis broke into the area from the left before again shooting across goal. Whitley was beaten but Kyle Fryatt was on hand to clear off the line.

Anthony Hume headed over unmarked from close range late on for the hosts but it was a rare sight of goal on an afternoon where the Dollies dominated.

The Dolly Blues, 12th in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, next host Barwell at Giant Axe on Saturday.