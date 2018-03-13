Stafford Rangers 2-2 Lancaster City

Joshua Gregory scored a 94th minute equaliser on his debut for Lancaster City away at Stafford Rangers on Saturday as the Dolly Blues scored twice in injury time to snatch a point.

The former Wigan midfielder signed from Chorley last week and he introduced himself in style, coming off the bench to make it 2-2 in the fourth minute of injury time.

Stafford had taken the lead in the 31st minute when a Robert Thompson-Brown free kick found the top right corner, and the hosts extended their lead in the 62nd minute thanks to a Kieran Morris header.

With 90 minutes up, it looked as though City were heading for a defeat but a Charlie Bailey goal in the 91st minute gave them a lifeline.

And then, in the fourth minute of added on time Gregory dramatically levelled the scores to earn the Dolly Blues a very unlikely point.