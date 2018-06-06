Lancaster City to host Morecambe as pre-season friendly returns

Lancaster City and Morecambe will again meet this pre-season.

The once regular fixture between the local rivals returned last summer at the Globe Arena.

As planned, the Dolly Blues will host this year’s game on Saturday, July 14 with a family fun day and fundraising events again running alongside the football.

The day’s events will be in aid of children’s charity Unique Kidz & Co.

"We are delighted to become hosts of this year's event and be able to help raise money to assist the magnificent work that Unique Kidz and Co are doing in the local area,” said Lancaster City general manager Shane Hudson.

"We are looking forward to seeing members of the community, young and old, from across North Lancashire come together as one to celebrate and support a truly amazing cause."

Shrimps director Rod Taylor said: "The day will be fully focused on giving the local community a family fun day to come and attend together, along with raising as much money as possible for Unique Kidz & Co.

"The funds raised will help the fantastic work they do in the local community, providing opportunities for play, relaxation, socialising and development for young people with additional needs.''

Before the match at 3pm, there will be bouncy castles, face-painting, sweet treats and much more for all the family.

Last year, Andy Fleming’s late goal handed the Shrimps a 1-0 win as the sides met for the first time in eight years.