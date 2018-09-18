Lancaster City 0-0 North Ferriby

Ben Hudson starred as Lancaster City earned their first point under caretaker boss Craig Stanley on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against North Ferriby at the Giant Axe.

Lancaster started the game brightly, putting pressure on North Ferriby high up the field, not allowing them a moments rest, and early on Tom Kilifin went through on goal after being played in beautifully by Paul Dugdale, but he hit the bar, although the offside flag was up anyway.

North Ferriby were were still in this game though and had a couple of half chances themselves. City, however, were very calm and composed at the back with Hudson dictating the play.

The first big chance came 20 minutes in when Dugdale drove the ball to the far post where Tom Kilifin headed down and wide.

Hudson saw a big chance go begging himself, heading wide from a corner shortly after as the teams went into half time goalless.

In the second half, Dugdale must have thought his spectacular long-range strike was dipping in, only for it to just skim wide and shortly after his freekick from a similar range dipped just wide of the top corner.

City continued to press, but it was becoming apparent that the cutting edge was lacking in the final third.

North Ferriby were still looking dangerous on the counter and had the game’s best chance with half an hour to go when Forrester slammed a strike off the underside of the crossbar.

Lancaster then went close when McLean put a wonderfully swung cross to the far post with Matty Blinkhorn running in but it went inches wide. The remainder of the match became very end to end as North Ferriby came forward with Forrester again, this time his effort was saved by Aiden Stone.

Lancaster then fired straight back with their best chance of the match when McLean bombed down the left wing and put it on a plate for Blinkhorn on the edge of the six-yard-box, only for his effort to be saved by Exall.

The last ten minutes were very nip and tuck and neither team could break the other down; as the game finished goalless.