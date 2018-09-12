City out of FA Cup after Trafford loss

Lancaster City put up a fight but it wasn’t enough as Trafford triumphed in the FA Cup first qualifying round at the Giant Axe on Saturday. (writes Jack Towers)

Trafford started off much the better side, dominating the early possession and piling on the pressure, while City looked shaky at the back but dealt with the early exchanges.

The pressure ultimately paid off and Trafford took the lead in the ninth minute after a beautifully whipped ball to the far post was met by Ally Brown who, smashed home his header. Lancaster responded well after the goal and managed to take control of possession. but the final third was really where City were struggling and could not quite break the Trafford back line.

The Dolly Blues remained patient with their build-up play but were forced into long range strikes.

First it was Ryan Winder who fired well over and it was then followed up by an attempt from Charlie Bailey whose effort curled wide of the top corner as City went into the half time break a goal down. Trafford came out the brighter side in the second half and forced a couple of corners. They then had the biggest chance of the half in the 60th minute when Kiel O’Brien’s free header was not matched with the finish.

Lancaster responded well and took charge of possession once again but the same story prevailed as they failed to create any real chances in the final third.

Tom Kilifin gave his best efforts breaking down the left and drove a superb ball across goal but Charlie Bailey could not quite get the important touch.

Trafford continued to frustrate Lancaster and they found themselves wide open at the back when Trafford broke forward and in the 67th minute, Aaron Burns found himself clean through and slotted home easily past Aiden Stone in the City goal.

The game lost a lot of the sting after the all important second goal and Lancaster just could not break Trafford down, despite their best efforts in possession.

*City were back in league action on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 away at South Shields, who moved to the top of the Evo Stik Premier Division table.