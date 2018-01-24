Lancaster City confirm departures of chief executive and vice-chairman

Lancaster City have confirmed both their chief executive and vice-chairman have left the club.

Isle of Man-based Lawrence Looney has stepped down as CEO having joined the club back in August 2016.

Vice-chairman Mark Knight has been a mainstay of the club in recent years and been influential in projects to improve the club’s Giant Axe home, the local businessman having taken an active role.

“Mark, along with his wife Carole, has been an important member of the club for a number of years and the club would like to place on record its utmost appreciation for all the time, effort, energy and sweat that Mark has put into building up the club over the last few years,” the Dolly Blues said in a statement.

“The recent renovation of the Dolly’s Diner and the bar is the latest piece in a string of projects that Mark has managed and been ‘hands-on’ with Carole.

“Without Mark, the club would not be in a position to drive our further development forward.”

Mr Looney explained he was struggling to manage his responsibilities with the club and his life in the Isle of Man and will be departing after a suitable period of transition.

“I decided earlier in the season that it was going to be difficult for me to take the club strategy forward from the Isle of Man without more travel which is not possible with a small family,” he said in a statement.

“I came on board to support with the strategy and get us promoted.

“We have achieved both. We have gained promotion, have a clear strategy and have done well financially considering that we are in a new league.

“We have a great platform to go forward and just need more people on the ground to support.

“I have loved every minute at Lancaster City FC and would like to thank you for all your support. The club has amazing people.

“I will not be leaving overnight and have been agreeing a handover plan with Stuart (Houghton, chairman).

“I will be at many more games in the future as a fan.”