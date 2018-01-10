Lancaster City boss on hunt for more new recruits after signing Fleetwood striker

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is looking to strengthen his squad further after the arrival of Fleetwood Town youngster Mamadou Djabi.

The 19-year-old striker made an immediate impact as he scored on his debut in the 5-0 win at Whitby Town on Saturday.

Winger Paul Jarvis is also a recent signing from Chorley with Brown now looking at other areas of the pitch.

“I’ve still got irons in the fire,” he said.

“We’re speaking to clubs about players in other areas of the pitch.

“We’re a bit short defensively with Ricky Mercer and Steve Williams injured and Gavin Clark and Rob Henry not match fit after a while out.

“We’re looking right through the team though.

“A more experienced midfielder would help us as well and we’re talking to clubs about one or two players.”

Djabi has signed a one-month youth loan at Giant Axe with Brown excited by what the prospect offers.

“I’d seen him play a couple of times,” the City boss said.

“He had a bad knee injury which kept him for a year but we’ve kept an eye on him.

“We’re very grateful to Fleetwood for allowing him to come and join us.

“He trained with us on Thursday and then we put him straight in on Saturday.

“He took his goal well and could have had another one.

“He’s strong, powerful, can hold the ball up well and has plenty of quality.

“He’s certainly going to add competition.”