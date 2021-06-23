Lancaster City are looking to seal permanent deal for ex-Carlisle United ace Liam Brockbank

Lancaster City manager Mark Fell is keen on Liam Brockbank (photo: Tony North)

The left-sided defender has been in negotiations about a move to the Giant Axe since leaving his former club AFC Workington in April.

One of three players Fell has targeted in recent months after the early curtailment, it is thought Brockbank could put pen to paper on a deal within the next week.

He has been part of the squad’s get-togethers since May and has been in attendance at the opening two sessions of pre-season.

Offering that left-sided balance which Fell has been looking for, Brockbank is 20-years-old and has spent the past two years with the Reds after being released by Carlisle United.

“I have no problem in saying that we have been tracking Liam Brockbank,” said Fell. “We have been tracking him for a long time.

“He is obviously ex-Carlisle and was playing at Workington last season and he was their best player.

“I know he’s been on trial at a few different places but he’s been training with us now since May.

“He turned down a deal at Workington because he wanted to play higher up the leagues.

“It’s no secret that we have been trying to get something sorted with Liam.

“He will give us that left-sided balance that we’ve been after.

“So we’ll just have to see if it happens. I think he will make us better.

“We want to get that deal done as quickly as possible but there will be a deadline on that.

“I spoke to him on Monday and said to him as much as we want him to come and sign for us, we can’t wait forever and we will have to turn our attentions elsewhere.”

In terms of the other two players Fell has tried to sign, they are in talks with clubs higher up the football pyramid although he remains in the hunt for them should those discussions break down.

Fell revealed that he has been delighted with the way the opening two sessions of pre-season have gone.

“We’ve been really pleased with the way things have gone,” said Fell.

“We thrashed them a bit last Thursday and probably overcooked them to be fair.