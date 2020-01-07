Lancaster City 4-1 Morpeth Town

Lancaster City put on arguably their best performance of the season so far on Saturday, winning 4-1 against mid-table Morpeth Town.

Paul Dawson bagged himself a great hat-trick with Charlie Bailey also getting on the scoresheet just moments after Morpeth had pulled a goal back at 2-1.

The opening 15 minutes were positive for the Dollies, with David Norris and Dawson both having efforts at goal, both being blocked.

In the 16th minute, Sam Bailey was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Morpeth’s Walton but despite going a man down, City were still creating chances for themselves and seemed comfortable for the majority of the first half.

Morpeth’s best chance to score came just before the half hour mark when Foalle had the goal at his mercy inside the box.

Luckily for City, he sent his effort high and wide of the target.

City’s best chance then followed, with Charlie Bailey controlling the ball with his chest and striking on the half volley towards goal but his effort fizzed past the left post.

Shortly after City, who had been the better of the two sides, got their reward.

The Dollies forced an error out of the Morpeth defence, leaving Dawson in on goal.

The No.8 then cheekily dinked the ball over the oncoming keeper and just like that, City had the lead.

The back end of the first half saw Morpeth come close with some dangerous balls into the box, but City’s defence held strong and led 1-0 at the break.

Three minutes into the second half and City found themselves two goals to the good.

Once again the Dolly Blues made use of a smart corner routine, with the ball being drilled low, Norris dummied it through his legs and Dawson hammered the ball into the back of the Morpeth net.

City almost had the game dead and buried after a Glenn Steel volley was unfortunately blocked by his offside teammate Bakare.

Morpeth made a change in the 57th minute, Sayer coming off for their eventual goal scorer Taylor.

Five minutes after coming on Taylor found space and fired his shot past Sam Ashton to make it 2-1.

The home side’s response could not have been any better.

Just moments after Taylor’s goal, Charlie Bailey took matters into his own hands.

He ran with the ball at his feet past three or four Morpeth players, before cutting in on his right and thumping the ball into the bottom right corner.

With 20 minutes left to play, Mark Fell’s men were not finished.

Dawson pinched possession off the Morpeth right back who’s poor first touch got him into trouble.

Dawson flew past the player, cut in on his left, and thrashed the ball past the keeper to complete a magnificent hat-trick.

From then on, City saw the game out comfortably with a three-goal cushion.

Despite going down to 10 men early on, the Dollies played as if they had been given an extra man. An all-round fantastic performance ahead of an away trip to Grantham Town.