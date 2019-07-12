Lancaster City 2019/20 NPL Premier Division fixtures announced

Lancaster City will begin the new NPL Premier Division season at home to Stafford Rangers

The Dolly Blues' campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 17 at Giant Axe, while the first away game against Morpeth Town is three days later.

City will host the first encounter with Bamber Bridge, on Boxing Day, with the return fixture scheduled for Monday, April 13

The season will ends with a home time to Scarborough Athletic.

Sat Aug 17 Stafford Rangers H

Tue Aug 20 Morpeth Town A

Sat Aug 24 Basford United A

Mon Aug 26 Atherton Collieries H

Sat Aug 31 Gainsborough Trinity A

Tue Sep 3 FC United of Manchester H

Tue Sep 10 South Shields A

Sat Sep 14 Grantham Town H

Tue Sep 24 Hyde United H

Sat Sep 28 Nantwich Town A

Tue Oct 1 Witton Albion A

Sat Oct 5 Whitby Town H

Tue Oct 8 Warrington Town A

Sat Oct 12 Ashton United H

Tue Oct 15 Radcliffe H

Sat Oct 19 Mickleover Sports

Sat Nov 2 Matlock Town H

Sat Nov 16 Scarborough Athletic A

Sat Nov 23 Gainsborough Trinity H

Sat Nov 30 FC United of Manchester A

Sat Dec 7 Buxton A

Sat Dec 14 Stalybridge Celtic H

Sat Dec 21 Stafford Rangers A

Thu Dec 26 Bamber Bridge H

Wed Jan 1 Atherton Collieries A

Sat Jan 4 Morpeth Town H

Sat Jan 11 Grantham Town A

Sat Jan 18 South Shields H

Sat Jan 25 Ashton United A

Sat Feb 1 Warrington Town H

Sat Feb 8 Radcliffe A

Sat Feb 15 Mickleover Sports H

Sat Feb 22 Nantwich Town H

Sat Feb 29 Hyde United A

Sat Mar 14 Witton Albion H

Sat Mar 21 Whitby Town A

Sat Mar 28 Buxton H

Sat Apr 4 Stalybridge Celtic A

Sat Apr 11 Basford United H

Mon Apr 13 Bamber Bridge A

Sat Apr 18 Matlock Town A

Sat Apr 25 Scarborough Athletic H