Lancaster City 2-2 Hyde United

Lancaster City missed their chance to go top of the BetVictor Northern Premier League on Saturday after drawing 2-2 at home to Hyde United.

The Dolly Blues started the game brightly and after the half hour mark Hyde defender Luis Morrison completely missed a clearance, allowing the sharp David Norris to pounce before coolly slotting his shot past Luke Mewitt.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Norris had two great chances to increase City’s lead and put the game to bed but he failed to do so and the Dollie swere made to pay when Hyde equalised through Dan Turner in the 65th minute.

A long throw was launched into the City box, the ball was flicked on by Chris Sharp for Turner to poke the ball past Sam Ashton in the City goal.

Lewis Fensome restored City’s lead with an accurate header past Mewitt in goal from a City corner in the 83rd minute to seemingly send the Blues to the top of the table.

However, deep into injury time Liam Tongue struck the ball past Ashton with the last kick of the game to rescue a point for Hyde, although City still remain unbeaten in 10 games, having not lost a match since September.