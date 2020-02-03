Lancaster City 2-1 Warrington Town

Lancaster City got back to winning ways after a well-fought 2-1 victory over play-off rivals Warrington Town on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes thanks to Jack Mackreth, who dinked the ball over keeper Sam Ashton after a counter-attack from a City corner.

City equalised on 31 minutes when Sam Bailey whipped a corner into the box, the ball got headed back into the mix where it to fell to Charlie Bailey who blasted the ball in from close range.

Warrington’s keeper made a fantastic save before half time but soon after Charlie Bailey again found himself with the ball on the edge of the box before drilling a superb effort into the back of Warrington’s net to give City a 2-1 half time lead.

Charlie Bailey came close to claiming his hattrick in the second half but another brilliant stop from the keeper kept the visitors alive.

City held strong for the rest of the match, despite Warrington pushing hard towards the latter stages of the game to try and salvage a point.

It was a hard-fought victory that saw the Dolly Blues climb up to third in the table.