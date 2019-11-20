Lancaster City 2-1 Colne

Lancaster City moved into the second round of the Integro Cup on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over Colne at the Giant Axe.

Nialle Rodney had the chance to give City the lead just three minutes in after some great awareness from Charlie Bailey but his shot was saved by Colne keeper Hakan Burton.

Sam Bailey then put in a corner but the resulting shot went flying over the crossbar.

Rodney went close again four minutes later when he beat defenders and got a shot away but his effort was dragged wide of the goal.

Ben Hudson then almost opened the scoring in the 11th minute but his header at the back post was saved by Burton again.

However, City didn’t have to wait long for their deserved opener when Lewis Fensome put the ball in the net after a goalmouth scramble despite an initial save by Burton.

On the half hour mark though, Colne levelled things up when a cross into the box was headed in by Jack Lynch and just before half-time the visitors almost took the lead when Aidan Chippendale seemed to be through, only to be denied by Max Povey in the City goal.

Ben Anderson tested the Colne keeper in the 51st minute but Burton was able to deal with it, but three minutes later it was Colne’s turn to go close, Povey making an important save before the defenders scrambled the ball away.

City retook the lead in the 57th minute though when Kieran Feeney fired in a shot from 25 yards and it flew into the back of the net to put the Dollies 2-1 up.

The visitors tested Povey again in the 76th minute but the City stopper was equal to the shot and the Blues held on to their lead.

In the 80th minute, Feeney went on a superb run down the left and cut inside to Sam Bailey, but the City No.8 couldn’t control the ball and the chance went begging.

The Dolly Blues were able to see the game out though without any real drama late on, winning 2-1 and booking their place into the next round of the cup.