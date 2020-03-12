Lancaster City 1, Atherton Collieries 0: Dolly Blues book final spot against Bamber Bridge

Lancaster City will face Bamber Bridge in the final of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy at Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium.

The Dolly Blues defeated Atherton Collieries 1-0 at the last four stage on Wednesday night at the County Ground, in Leyland

Brad Carsley put in a man of the match display as the Dolly Blues snapped a three-game losing run.

The winning goal arrived 16 minutes from time when Niall Cowperthwaite's header was turned into his own net by Colls' defender

The first half was pretty much Lancaster’s with Jack Armer having a shot deflected but was collected well by the visitor’s keeper.

Atherton thought they had drawn first blood and opened the scoring when the ball ended up in the net, however to the delight of the City players and coaching staff the offside flag was raised, and the goal chalked off.

Lancaster City continued to dominate most of the first half as monsoon conditions began to take it’s toll on the pitch and the players, but City had a chance to take the lead when David Norris unleashed a shot but it was stopped by the Atherton keeper once again.

Defence was on point from either side in the remained of the fist half as the two sides went into the sheds level at 0-0.

The teams then emerged for the second half, and it proved to be a livelier affair, but the possibility of penalties began to set into the minds of the travelling Dollies supporters.

Cowperthwaite continued his brilliant defensive performances but also showed signs of attack slipping a ball into Paul Dawson who’s shot was blocked in the box.

Once again as has been the case this season, Sam Ashton produced a number of reflex saves to keep City from going behind the best when he saved Mayers' shot.

Moments later City found the goal when they whipped a corner into the box the ball was headed down by Cowperthwaite and turned into the net by a Atherton player. Paul Dawson almost sealed the game for Mark Fell's side when a cross into the box from Rob Wilson fell out of Dawson’s reach.

It was a defensive paring of Wills and Cowperthwaite that in the end won the game for the Dollies, last ditch tackles by both towards the end of the game saw the Dollies hold on for the win.