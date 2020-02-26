Lancaster City 1-3 Whitby Town

Lancaster City’s three game unbeaten run came to an end at the Giant Axe on Tuesday night.

A sending off midway through the second half proved to be the difference in the game and eventually Whitby Town took all three points, rounding off a 3-1 win in the dying minutes of the match.

City started the game promisingly, twice going close through a Sam Bailey shot and a Brad Carsley header, both going wide within the first 10 minutes.

However, through every City attack came a counter from Whitby, something that would be a running theme throughout the match.

The 12th minute saw the first of three first half injury stoppages with defender Glenn Steel seemingly struggling with an injury which saw him later substituted in the first half for Matty Blinkhorn.

City went close after a brilliant interception by Paul Dawson, who put David Norris through, but he fired straight at the ‘keeper.

The Dolly Blues soon lived to regret not putting their chances away.

After a couple of minutes of Whitby pressure they forced a great save from keeper Sam Ashton but he could only palm it as far as Matthew Tymon who notched in Town’s first goal of the night in the 19th minute.

Lancaster responded well after conceding and left back Jack Armer put some dangerous balls into the box, however nothing came of them.

Around the 30 minute mark referee Matthew McQuillan had to step in and calm the players down after a few altercations.

Shortly after this City gave away two freekicks in the space of five minutes which resulted in yellow cards to Niall Cowperthwaite and captain Simon Wills.

The first half started to fizzle out as the game settled down, that was until Tymon fired wide on the stroke of half time.

The Dolly Blues came out for the second half with a point to prove and they went close after a mazy run by Norris earned them a corner and the resulting setpiece landed at Armer’s feet but his close range shot was blocked.

Lancaster were enjoying a period of dominance but this lasted only until the 61st minute when what first seemed like a 50-50 challenge between Norris and Jassem Sukar resulted in a straight red for City’s number 10.

The away side then piled on the pressure and went extremely close to doubling and tripling their lead with a Tymon free header somehow going wide and another header by Alex White crashing against the crossbar.

This constant pressure resulted in an inevitable second goal for Whitby in the 71st minute when a Evan Horwood cross was met by Tymon.

City pulled one back though when a brilliant passage of play eventually led to a great pass by Niall Cowperthwaite, hit first time by newest signing and substitute Ryan Rydel, a sweet shot that rifled into the bottom corner of the net.

Charlie Bailey then had a long range effort saved by Whitby ‘keeper Shane Bland but as they piled forward looking for an equaliser they were caught out in the 92d minute when a clinical Whitby counter attack lead to a third and final goal notched by Callum Patton.