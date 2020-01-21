Lancaster City 1-2 South Shields

Lancaster City played host to BetVictor Northern Premier League leaders South Shields on Saturday, and the visitors came away with a 2-1 victory.

After a period away through injury, Niall Cowperthwaite made his return to the matchday squad, starting on the bench.

It was the visitors who got first blood when a lapse in concentration from the Dolly Blues saw South Shields burst through with the ball played out wide with Jason Gilchrist going round Sam Ashton, tucking the ball away despite an attempt by Lewis Fensome to clear the ball away.

Lancaster City got themselves level close to half-time when Fensome was brought down in the box and Rob Wilson blasted the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards.

The game was from that point a back and forth affair and with their options limited the Dolly Blues continued to show fight and desire.

However, South Shields’ status as a full-time club showed and they managed to put themselves in front when Gilchrist fired home after a Nathan Lowe cross.

Mark Fell’s side gave everything right until the final whistle, a goalmouth scramble in added time almost saw the Dollies earn a well deserved point but it was not to be as the visitors held on to remain top of the Northern Premier League.