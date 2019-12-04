Lancaster City 1-2 Radcliffe Borough

Lancaster City made it through to the next round of the Lancashire Cup on Tuesday after beating Radcliffe Borough 2-1 at the Giant Axe.

Danny Mitchley had the first chance of the game for the visitors though in the first minute when he shot over from just outside the box and he fired over again a minute later.

Paul Dawson then looped a ball over the top for Nialle Rodney to run onto but he blasted his shot wide.

Prince Haywood was sent to the sin bin in the 13th minute after a foul on Simon Wills, and the Dolly Blues took advantage in the 16th minute when Dawson beat his man and placed the ball past Ollie Martin in the Radcliffe goal to give City the lead.

Mitchley shot wide just a minute later for the visitors and in the 22nd minute Haywood rejoined the game.

Just before the half hour mark things became more difficult for City when Dawson was shown a red card for a challenge on Matty Wolfenden, leaving the Dolly Blues with just over an hour to see the game out with 10 men.

However, in the 32nd minute City were awarded a freekick just outside the area and Jack’s strike went inches over the bar.

Three minutes later Mitchley came close to making it 1-1 when City keeper Sam Ashton came off his line to make a save, with the Blues’ stopper out of his goal the Radcliffe striker tried to chip him but Ashton managed to get back superbly and claw the ball away as City went into half time a goal ahead.

The Dolly Blues had the first decent chance of the second half when Jack Evans made a superb run into the box but his shot was smothered by Martin.

Matty Crothers had a close range shot fly just over the bar in the 58th minute and a minute later Rodney found himself one on one with Martin but his touch took him too far.

However, he managed to find Wills but he couldn’t get a clean shot away.

Radcliffe equalised with the game’s next big chance when Elliot Rokka latched onto a through ball, skipped past his man and slotted the ball home intothe bottom right corner to make it 1-1.

A minute later the visitors very nearly took the lead but Sam Ashton got a hand to Ben Wharton’s goalbound strike to keep City level.

Then, in the 80th minute, the 10 man Dollies retook the lead when Kieran Feeney played a superb first time ball through to Brad Carsley who calmly slotted the ball past Martin to put City back into the driving seat.

Ben Wharton scuffed a shot over the bar for Radcliffe with three minutes to go and despite Martin denying Carsley late on and five added minutes at the end, City held on to move into the next round.