Lancaster boss Mark fell urges men throw off the shackles for Trophy tie

The Dolly Blues head to Lincolnshire for a FA Trophy first-round fixture.

City are not enjoying the best of fortunes at the moment in the NPL Premier Division.

They have recorded three wins and six defeats in their past nine league games – with their inability to find the back of the net in recent games certainly a concern for the manager.

Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)

However, Fell is hoping the different feel of a cup tie will take the pressure of his men, who have been, on the whole, performing well.

“It’s not going to be easy against Gainsborough,” said Fell, who will be without the suspended Reid and is hopeful that Niall Cowperthwaite, Andy Teague and Brandon Lonsdale available.

“They have got form. I think they have only lost one in eight games which was a 3-2 defeat at the weekend against FC United.

“I think we can go down there and win. They beat us 2-0 at our place earlier in the season and they scored from two counter attacks.

“It could be a nice opportunity to take the shackles off and go for it in the Trophy.”