Lancaster 0-1 Gainsborough Trinity

Lancaster City succumbed to a third loss in a row on Saturday, going down 1-0 at home to Gainsborough Trinity.

The deadlock was broken after only seven minutes when some good build-up play led to a scramble in the box and the ball eventually fell perfectly at Nicky Walker’s feet and the Gainsborough midfielder smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Brad Carsley went close late on. Picture: Tony North

The Dolly Blues responded extremely well, going straight back on the attack with Charlie Bailey having a shot blocked just a minute later.

Then, on the 14th minute, the Giant Axe crowd were left bewildered at how the ball did not end up in the back of the net.

Some great work down the right eventually led to a perfectly hit first time cross by Rob Wilson, it was met by the head of Danny Pilkington but it crashed against the post.

Bailey then had a rebound saved before Brad Carsley eventually fired it over the bar.

That turned out to be Lancaster’s biggest chance of the first half as the ball spent most of its time in the middle of the park for the next 15 minutes.

At the 32 minute mark, Wilson was again causing problems for Gainsborough down the right hand side as another cross almost resulted in an own goal as he headed it behind and it just grazed the bar.

Just before half time, goalkeeper Sam Ashton got lucky as he took a heavy touch and was almost closed down by Trinity striker Alex Wiles, he did however clear it in time and the danger was averted.

The second half started slowly with both teams having half chances – Gainsborough winger Adebayo-Smith fired over and City defender Glenn Steel headed wide from a corner.

The game did however pick up and in the 53rd minute Ahmed Salam of Gainsborough was booked for a vicious tackle on right back Sam Bailey.

Some arms were flying and the late tackles were becoming more prevalent as the clock ticked on.

The visitors were clearly trying to protect their lead as the game was beginning to look like it was fizzling out.

City looked to be down and out in the 68th and 70th

minutes as opposing winger Adebayo-Smith went very close with one shot and had a call for a penalty with a mazy run in behind the City defence but the referee was adamant in his decision to play on.

City substitue Ben Anderson almost made an immediate impact when a couple of his long throw ins from the right met the heads of Steel and fellow substitute Josh Winder but they both headed straight at the keeper.

In injury time the Dolly Blues had at least four shots from inside the box after a great ball by Winder split the Gainsborough defence, but Carsley and Anderson both had shots brilliantly saved by the keeper.

Trinity then ran down the clock with number two Michael Williams eventually booked for time wasting, but Gainsborough hung on to win.