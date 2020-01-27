Kirkby Lonsdale beat Carnforth Rangers 4-0 in Senior Cup

Carnforth Rangers were the biggest casualty as they missed out on a quarter-final place in the North Lancashire League Senior Cup after a 4-0 defeat at Kirkby Lonsdale.

The home side, third from bottom of the First Division, saw off Premier Division Rangers with goals by Hayden Holmes (2), Jack Armstrong and Tom Watson.

University of Cumbria of the Second Division also sprang a surprise, knocking out First Division leaders Bolton-le-Sands 3-1 thanks to goals by Coady Scott, Jack Clipstone and Nick Grundy against a lone strike by George Graham.

Two ties went to penalties, with Marsh United prevailing after a 1-1 draw at Boys’ Club, Danny Martin and Andy Fagan the respective scorers, while College progressed 4-2 from the spot after a 2-2 finish, in normal time, against Caton United.

Stefan Dixon and Gary Larne on target for College and Lloyd Trippit and Jack Tipler for the visitors.

Highgrove strolled through with a 10-0 win at Arnside, Josh Collins notching a hat-trick and Tom Geary two, while the others came from Lewis McGrath, Byron Williams, Brad Diamond, Luke Ogley and Joe Martin.

Trimpell and Bare Rangers also advanced as goals by Alex Danson and Marc Murphy ensured a 2-0 win at Ingleton.

Cartmel won the sole Premier Division match 5-2 at Morecambe Royals, with goals by Joel Drinkall, James Keith, Jamie Chick, Morgan Denison and Matthew Dodwell eclipsing strikes by Jack Huntington and Joe Mason.

In the First Division, Theo Gardner hit three, Kyle Davis two and Mark Plevey one in Carnforth Rangers’ second team’s 6-2 home win over Melbourne, whose scorers were Peter Myerscough and Adam Knowles.

Greg Airey and Ben Heath gave third-placed Cartmel Reserves a 2-0 home win over Halton Rangers, while two goals by Matty Lund for Cross Bay were to no avail as Zac Dennison, Lee Stewart, Joey Raymond and Paul Swinhoe gave Marsh United Reserves a 4-2 home win.

Millhead prevailed 4-1 over Burton Thistle thanks to Sam Williamson, Luke Mawson, Jamie Thistlethwaite and Robin Hall against a reply by Aaron Sharples, while Highgrove Reserves won 3-2 at their Trimpell counterparts as goals by Liam Rodgers, Jordan Connerton and Callum Connorton edged out strikes by Dean Slater and Jack Ireland.

Cross Bay Colts are in the semi-finals of the Second Division cup after goals by Tom Bennett and Peter Eccles secured a 2-1 home win over Boys’ Club Reserves, whose scorer was Josh Stachurski.

King George remain unbeaten in the Second Division after goals by Callum Moore, Sean Ferguson and Jared Rumney gave the leaders a 3-1 victory at Carnforth Rangers’ third team, for whom Matty Morris was on target.

Joshua Muckle scored five to add to goals by Ryan Hollings and Richard Howard as Westgate Wanderers put seven past Melbourne Reserves, who mustered two in return through Gary Burgess and Joseph Edmondson.

Ricky Humpage, Jack Birch and Jake Yates scored as Storeys beat Arnside Reserves 3-1 at home, Jordan Cragg notching for the visitors, while Cartmel’s third team and Middleton and Overton Sports fought out a 1-1 draw, Tom Marwood and Niall Beresford the respective scorers.

Halton Rangers Reserves beat Highgrove Colts 4-1 at home, with goals by Jamie Wilkes (2), Alex Warburton and Dellan Thornton against a lone strike by William Birchall.