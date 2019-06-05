Jordan Cranston signs a two-year deal with Morecambe FC

Jordan Cranston has become the third Morecambe player to sign a new deal with the club.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the Globe Arena, following the examples of Andy Fleming and A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

He joined the club 12 months ago after being released by Cheltenham Town, initially as competition to Luke Conlan for the left-back role.

However, he found a new role for himself in central midfield and chipped in with four goals as the Shrimps finished the League Two season in 18th place.

He told the club website: “The manager (Jim Bentley) showed a lot of faith in me last season and I will always be grateful for that.

“I was released by Cheltenham last summer after having a long injury but the gaffer gave me a chance to stay in the Football League and the fact he has enough faith in me now to offer me a two-year deal is something I’m really grateful for.

“I really enjoyed last season and scored a few goals along the way and we’re going the team can kick on again next season.

“We played some great football last year and our end of season form was up there with the best in the league so I’m hoping we can carry that into next season.

“There’s a real feelgood factor around the club at the moment and I’m looking forward to the new season already.

“I’m one of the oldest players in the dressing room now at 25 which is a bit odd but shows that we have a lot of hungry young lads who are keen to do well.”

Bentley added: “Jordan is a really versatile player who can cover a few different positions for us which is always a good thing.

“He had an excellent first season for us last year, scored some good goals and is a great lad to have around.”