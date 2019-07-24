Jim Bentley tells Morecambe players to make the most of their careers

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes Andy Fleming’s sudden retirement shows just how players should enjoy every moment of their careers.

The midfielder called time on his career at the age of 31 a week-and-a-half ago after failing to fully recover from the knee injury that kept him out for the vast majority of last season.

The announcement triggered a number of tributes on social media from Fleming’s team-mates during his nine-year spell with the Shrimps.

Bentley said: “You can see the response; the players love him.

“It’s a bit of a wake-up call for them; you have to treasure every day in the game.

“Everyone who plays football is in a privileged position; some players stop before they get going, but in Flemmo’s case, he had good years ahead of him.

“It just shows you what can happen in football, it’s a gamble for any young players coming into the game.

“They have to make sure they have something outside

of the game – qualifications or something like that – because the game can change.

“We had it with (former captain) Peter Murphy as well.

“Whatever he (Fleming) does in the future, we wish him well, and he will always be welcome at Morecambe.

“He’s a likeable fella, he’s a good character and I don’t think there’s anyone who says a bad word about him.”