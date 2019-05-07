Jim Bentley’s salute to Morecambe’s players, staff and supporters

Jim Bentley paid tribute to everyone associated with Morecambe after the Shrimps’ League Two season ended on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw with Newport County AFC at the Globe Arena saw them eventually finish 18th in the table despite losing seven of their first eight games.

Seven wins in the final 15 games of the season lifted Bentley’s players away from the relegation places and made for a much more comfortable final day than last year’s draw at Coventry City.

Speaking to supporters and players after Saturday’s game, Bentley said: “This is a great set of lads and they have done us proud.

“Halifax in the FA Cup (first round defeat) was a real downer for me and the players but we’ve had some great days in recent years.

“Port Vale away was a massive win at the right time going into the last third of the season – and I think we’re fourth or something like that in the form table since.

“As a group, whether they have played the most minutes or haven’t played at all, they all get on with the job in hand and I think they deserve massive credit.

“Conversations will go on over the next couple of weeks and I’d like to thank the board for sticking by me – hopefully they will give me a couple of quid to get to where we want to be!

“Training at Lancaster University has been well publicised; that’s a massive step in the right direction, that’s really positive and really good for us.

“Kenny (Ken McKenna, assistant manager) has been superb as always; there are lots of people behind the scenes who do a lot of hard work.

“The support home and away this season has been brilliant.

“The average attendance has gone up and the atmosphere has gone up.

“I’m really proud of everyone; hopefully we can move forward as a team into the future and it will be onwards and upwards.

“A massive ‘thank you’ to you all; we’ve enjoyed the season, it’s had its ups and downs but enjoy the break and we’ll see you next season.”