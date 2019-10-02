Jim Bentley: Morecambe’s season summed up by EFL Trophy loss to Wolves

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy penalty defeat summed up their season.

Bentley saw his side lose the shootout 5-4 to Wolves Under-21s after a 2-2 draw against Rob Edwards’ side.

The Shrimps’ manager said: “That game just about summed up where we are this season. We played some really good football again but made mistakes in bad areas of the pitch and they made us pay.

“I’m as frustrated as everyone else because there are times when I feel we are cracking it and then we go and make a mistake.

“In this game we were looking good and then made a mistake on the edge of our own box and they took full advantage with a great free-kick.

“We got straight back into it with a good goal for Tom Brewitt and then let them straight back into it again with another bad mistake.

“The rest of the half we lacked confidence and I had to have a few hard words at half-time. We were much better after the break and probably should have scored more than we did.

“I was pleased with drawing the game but it would have been great to have won the penalty shootout to have given us a lift going into this weekend’s game.”