Jim Bentley insists Shrimps are capable of picking up much-needed three points against Bradford

Jim Bentley is expecting a 'better atmosphere' when the Shrimps take on Bradford City on Saturday.

The Morecambe manager expects the Bantams' fans to travel in large numbers again when they visit the Globe Arena, and believes the increased noise levels should help make for a better game.

Bentley admitted that it will be a tough fixture, but insists that his team are capable of picking up a much-needed three points to end their recent run of poor results.

Watch the video to find out what he had to say.