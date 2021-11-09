MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Cole Stockton of Morecambe celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Morecambe and Preston North End at Globe Arena on August 24, 2021 in Morecambe, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

How Morecambe, Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:56 pm

Morecambe are 16 games into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in 20th place on 15 points after picking up four wins, three draws and nine losses.

Cole Stockton – born in Merseyside – is the Shrimps’ top goalscorer with eleven goals in 16 League One fixtures, while Lancashire-born Adam Phillips has five.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Morecambe and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Rotherham United

Position difference: +2. W: 11. D: 3. L: 2. Goals for/against: 26/6. Total points: 36.

2. Oxford United

Position difference: +4. W: 9. D: 4. L: 2. Goals for/against: 19/9. Total points: 31.

3. Cambridge United

Position difference: +7. W: 9. D: 4. L: 3. Goals for/against: 17/12. Total points: 31.

4. Wigan Athletic

Position difference: -3. W: 7. D: 6. L: 3. Goals for/against: 13/6. Total points: 27.

