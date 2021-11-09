How Morecambe, Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley fare in the shock League One alternative table

Morecambe are 16 games into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in 20th place on 15 points after picking up four wins, three draws and nine losses.
Cole Stockton – born in Merseyside – is the Shrimps’ top goalscorer with eleven goals in 16 League One fixtures, while Lancashire-born Adam Phillips has five.
For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.
Here is a look at how Morecambe and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.
