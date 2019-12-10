Highgrove on course for double after narrow cup victory over Ingleton

Highgrove remain on course for at least a double after a 3-2 win at Ingleton saw the league leaders through to the second round of the North Lancashire League’s premier division cup.

Owen Shackleton, Tom Varey and Lewis McGrath scored for the visitors, who remain unbeaten this season.

Aaron Woodhouse and Mark Dobson were on target for Ingleton.

Goals by Jordan Lackey, Thomas Burns and Jordan Carter Brown were enough to seal progress by a 3-1 margin at the same stage for Caton United at Morecambe Royals, for whom Joe Mason scored.

In Premier Division action Trimpell and Bare Rangers, who now lie sixth, secured a good 5-3 win at Carnforth Rangers.

Trimpell’s scorers were David Holt, Andrew Forbes, Kevin Burns, Anthony Turner and Joshua Cunningham, with Carnforth’s Damian Murphy, Joe Jobling and Johnny Ash notching in vain.

Bottom team Arnside still await their first point of the season after eight games after going down 2-0 at College to goals by Phil Meeks and Jodiah Fulton.

Cartmel, meanwhile, won through to the quarter-finals of the Lancashire Amateur Cup with an excellent 1-0 win at last season’s finalists Leigh Foundry, a first-half goal by Oliver Brownlee doing the trick.

Bowerham Dynamos hit 10, withSimon Wearing

scoring four, as the home side cruised past Westgate Wanderers in a Senior Cup encounter that featured four penalties, one of which was put away by goalkeeper Hayden Roberts.

In the first division cup Cross Bay edged past Cartmel Reserves 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw after 90 minutes, in which Keiron Murphy, Matthew Crabtree and Joe Hoare scored for Bay and Ryan Patterson, Phil Keith and Tom Marwood for the visitors.

In the first division Melbourne and Halton Rangers fought out a 5-5 draw. Jamie Taylor’s hat-trick and two by Sonnie Thompson earned visitors Halton only a point, with Adam Knowles (2), Lee Meads (2) and Peter Myerscough scoring for Melbourne.

Marsh United Reserves and Kirkby Lonsdale also shared the spoils after a 3-3 draw. Wayne Beswick, Robert Reay and Sol Fenton scored for Marsh, Mark Davy, Joe Mather and Alex Danvers for Kirkby.

Carnforth Rangers’ second team lie third. Goals by Thomas Parkinson and Chris Cottam ensured a 2-1 victory at Millhead, whose scorer was Luke Mawson.

Second division leaders King George comfortably won 6-1 at Cartmel A.

The prolific Ryan Rodriguez scored two and Callum Moore, Josef Moniem, Jamie Huddleston and Jacob Robertson the others to eclipse Joe Cowperthwaite’s solitary strike for the home side.

James Short hit three in Boys Club Reserves’ 5-2 home win over Trimpell and Bare Rangers A, with Liam Moffatt and James Davies the other home scorers. Mark Wade and Jamie Cassidy notched in vain for Trimpell.

Tom Bennett also scored a hat-trick as Cross Bay Colts emerged 5-1 winners at Arnside Reserves. Jack Gannon and Thomas Whitaker also got on the scoresheet for the visitors, Alex Milligan scoring for Arnside.

Rob Walsh (2), Danny Hargreaves and Paul Lowry gave Melbourne Reserves a 4-3 victory at Storeys, Chris Edwards, Ricky Humpage and Joe Yates scoring for the home side.