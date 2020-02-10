Highgrove extend lead at top to six points after win over Morecambe Royals

Highgrove took another step towards the North Lancashire League Premier Division title as they opened up a commanding lead with a 3-0 home victory over Morecambe Royals.

Lewis McGrath scored twice and Luke Ogley hit the other for Highgrove, who have a six-point advantage over challengers Marsh United, with both teams having six league games

left.

Carnforth Rangers lie fourth after a Jonny Ash goal secured a 1-0 home win over Arnside, but trail Cartmel by only one point with three games in hand.

Cartmel, who have only four league matches remaining, lost ground with a 3-1 defeat at Trimpell and Bare Rangers. Alex Danson, Andrew Forbes and Tony Turner were on target for Trimpell, while Steven Porter scored for Cartmel.

Bolton-le-Sands stayed firmly in control in the first division with a 4-0 home victory over Burton Thistle, Adam Binns, Adam Fisher, Joseph Shaw and Curtis Graham scoring.

Second-placed Carnforth Rangers Reserves, who won 1-0 at their Cartmel counterparts with a goal by Theo Gardner, are 12 points behind Sands.

Cross Bay lie third after a 7-0 demolition of Millhead, Kieran Murphy (2), Stephen Shallis, Shane Roche, Jamie Luraschi, Joe Wareing and Kevin Armistead scoring for the visitors.

Josh Altham hit a hat-trick for Halton Rangers in their 4-3 home win over Marsh United Reserves, Tom Gammon notching the other for Halton, while George Kneale, Sol Fenton and Paul Swinhoe were on target for Marsh.

In the second division Carnforth Rangers’ third team ensured three wins out of three for the club on the day as they overcame Westgate Wanderers 4-3 at home.

Matthew Morris (2), Steven Bleasdale and Corey Parry scored for Rangers, with Tom Singleton, Joshua Muckle and Ryan Hollings finding the target for the visitors.

Halton Rangers’ second string won 3-2 at Boys Club Reserves, for whom Lee Marshall and Andrew McCall scored, while Matthew Isherwood gave Cross Bay Colts a 1-0 win at Middleton and Overton Sports.

Jordan Yates scored twice for Storeys in their 2-2 draw with Highgrove Colts, whose scorers were William Birchall and Jake Wicks, while Coady Scott and an own goal secured a 2-0 victory for University of Cumbria at Arnside Reserves.

Goals by Craig Berry and Robert Walsh ensured a 2-1 home victory for Melbourne’s reserves over Trimpell and Bare Rangers A, whose scorer was Daniel Wilson.