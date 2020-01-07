Highgrove and Marsh begin new year with excellent wins

Highgrove and Marsh United are scrapping for top spot in the Premier Division after conclusive victories as the North Lancashire League returned to action.

The sides are level on points and on goal difference, although Highgrove have played two games fewer, after Highgrove won 5-1 at Arnside and Marsh demolished Boys Club 6-0.

Brad Diamond (2), Shaun Sailor, Luke Ogley and Lewis McGrath scored for Highgrove, with Arnside’s sole reply by Josh Haworth. Daniel Smith and Daniel Martin each scored two for Marsh, whose other scorers were Joseph Pollard and Anthony Peters.

Cartmel moved third, albeit 10 points adrift, with a 4-2 home win over Ingleton, with goals by Joel Drinkall, Steven Porter, Jamie Beresford and Karl Davidson.

Edward Read and Aaron Woodhouse were on target for Ingleton.

Alex Danson, Jonny Durnan and Anthony Turner ensured a 3-1 home victory for Trimpell and Bare Rangers over Caton United, whose scorer was Adam Mason, while College drew 2-2 with Morecambe Royals, Connor Dunion and Ryan Worrall scoring for College and Joe Penrice and Joe Mason for the Royals.

Carnforth Rangers, meanwhile, made comfortable progress in the Senior Cup as they saw off Second Division side Middleton and Overton Sports 7-1 with goals by Tom Knight (2), Johnny Ash (2), Aaron Winder and Damian Murphy plus an own goal against a solitary strike by Lesley Comberford.

First division leaders Bolton-le-Sands, who did not play because of the resignation from the league of their scheduled opponents Bowerham Dynamos, have a five-point advantage over Carnforth Rangers Reserves, who won 3-2 at Kirkby Lonsdale thanks to a Joe Smith hat-trick, which meant goals by Ben Dowson and Hayden Holmes were to no avail.

Third-placed Cartmel Reserves took a point at Cross Bay with goals by Barney Garnett (2) and Ryan McKenny against a brace by Jamie Luraschi and another by Joe Wareing, while Marsh United’s second team matched the first team with a 6-0 home win over Burton Thistle, Sol Fenton scoring four and Isaac Fenton and Paul Swinhoe the others.

Goals by Jack Ireland, Elliott Jordan, Jamie Ullyatt and Josh Cunningham were enough to give Trimpell and Bare Rangers’ second team a 4-3 win at Millhead, who scored through David Cowperthwaite, Mark Thistlethwaite and Gareth Jones.

Strikes by Jamie Taylor and Jordan Sparks gave Halton Rangers a 2-1 home win over Highgrove’s second team, for whom William Mason scored.

King George march on in the Second Division thanks to Lewis McCarnley, Jamie Huddleston and Jared Rumney, who secured a 3-0 home victory over Cross Bay Colts.

King George have a 10-point lead over Carnforth Rangers’ third team, who beat Highgrove Colts 2-1 with goals by Dylan Pedley and Jack Doyle against an own goal.

Ben Martin scored botH goals for Cartmel’s third team in their 2-0 home win over Boys’ Club Reserves, while goals by Paul Lowry, Danny Hargreaves and John Peart secured a 3-0 home victory for Melbourne Reserves over their Halton Rangers counterparts.

Elsewhere, there was a hat-trick for Adam Mulgrew alongside goals by Mark Wade and Tyler Hanafin as Trimpell and Bare Rangers’ third team beat Storeys 5-2, Joe Yates hitting both replies.

Josh Muckle and Tony Singleton also hit three each as Westgate Wanderers crushed Arnside Reserves 7-0, Ryan Lockley getting the other goal.