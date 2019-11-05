High-flying Highgrove remain on top after 6-0 win over Boys Club

Highgrove have opened up a four-point lead in the top division of the North Lancashire League after a conclusive 6-0 victory over Boys Club.

Luke Ogley (2), Bradley Diamond, Josh Smith, Kaine Walmsley and Josh Collins all got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Caton United disposed of Arnside 7-0. Jordan Carter Brown hit two, with Adam Mason, Joe Baker, Alex Thwaite, Adam Wilcock and Brad Shuttleworth also scoring.

Trimpell and Bare Rangers won 2-0 at the expense of Morecambe Royals thanks to goals by Marc Murphy and Kevin Burns.

Cartmel, meanwhile, won through in the Lancashire Amateur Cup 3-1 on penalties at Feniscowles and Pleasington in Blackburn after Jamie Chick scored for the visitors in a 1-1 draw.

In the First Division Melbourne took the points with a 3-2 win at Cross Bay after strikes by Craig Berry (2) and Tom Jupp gave them control despite an early setback when Matt Thomson converted a penalty. Joe Wareing gave Cross Bay late hope.

Halton Rangers earned a point with a 2-2 draw at Marsh United Reserves. George Kneale scored both for the home side, Josh Airey and Svetoslav Georgrev for Rangers.

Carnforth Rangers’ second string sit third after a 3-1 win over their Highgrove counterparts with goals by Joe Smith, Tom Knight and Johnny Ash, while Cartmel Reserves stay second after a 4-0 home victory over Burton Thistle, Charlie Skyrme hitting a hat-trick and Archie Brownlee also notching.

Millhead, for whom Gareth Jones scored, went down 3-1 to Trimpell and Bare Rangers Reserves, whose scorers were Andrew Wade (2) and Josh Cunningham.

Carnforth Rangers’ third team moved joint level on points with Middleton and Overton Sports at the top of the second division as goals by Robert Lawson and Steven Bleasdale ensured a 2-1 victory over Storeys, whose scorer was Jake Yates.

King George won 3-2 at the University of Cumbria. James Hollings, Lewis McCarnley and Josef Moneim were on target for the visitors, Dane Peterson and Connor Mohan for the students.

Sonnie Thompson (2), Jamie Wilkes and Ryan Grime gave Halton Rangers Reserves a 4-1 home win over Cartmel’s third team, for whom Richard Spendlove replied, while Adam Knowles and Daniel Hargreaves ensured a 2-0 victory for Melbourne Reserves over their Boys Club counterparts.