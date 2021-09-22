Here are the bookies' odds for Morecambe star striker to win League One top goalscorer after opening eight matches

Affter eight league games so far this season, Cole Stockton and Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) currently lead the goal scoring tally with six goals each.

Anthony Scully (Lincoln), Michael Smith (Rotherham), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Joe Ironside (Cambridge) and Ross Stewart all have five so far.

The bookies odds for League One golden boot has significantly changed since the summer, with many strikers – including Stockton – having a stellar start to the campaign.

Here are the odds for the Shrimps’ star man to finish the season as the league’s top goalscorer, compared to his rivals...

1. Joe Pigott - Ipswich Town Sky Bet - 18/1 William Hill - 20/1 bet365 - 25/1 Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

2. Anthony Scully - Lincoln City Sky Bet - 18/1 William Hill - 16/1 bet365 - 20/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Michael Smith - Rotherham United Sky Bet - 16/1 William Hill - 16/1 bet365 - 33/1 Photo: Bruuce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. Charlie Wyke - Wigan Athletic Sky Bet - 12/1 William Hill - 14/1 bet365 - 16/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales