Morecambe players warm up ahead of the English League Cup third round football match between Morecambe and Newcastle United at The Mazuma Stadium in north-west England, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Martin Rickett / POOL / AFP)

Here are the bookies' odds for Morecambe star striker to win League One top goalscorer after opening eight matches

Here are the bookies favourites for the League One top goalscorer of the 2021/22 season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:43 pm

Affter eight league games so far this season, Cole Stockton and Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) currently lead the goal scoring tally with six goals each.

Anthony Scully (Lincoln), Michael Smith (Rotherham), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Joe Ironside (Cambridge) and Ross Stewart all have five so far.

The bookies odds for League One golden boot has significantly changed since the summer, with many strikers – including Stockton – having a stellar start to the campaign.

Here are the odds for the Shrimps’ star man to finish the season as the league’s top goalscorer, compared to his rivals...

1. Joe Pigott - Ipswich Town

Sky Bet - 18/1 William Hill - 20/1 bet365 - 25/1

Photo: Paul Harding

2. Anthony Scully - Lincoln City

Sky Bet - 18/1 William Hill - 16/1 bet365 - 20/1

Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. Michael Smith - Rotherham United

Sky Bet - 16/1 William Hill - 16/1 bet365 - 33/1

Photo: Bruuce Rollinson

4. Charlie Wyke - Wigan Athletic

Sky Bet - 12/1 William Hill - 14/1 bet365 - 16/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

