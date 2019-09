The boxing ace is an ambassador for the club, which all came about due to the 30-year-old’s friendship with Shaun Gash, a player and member of the club’s committee.



Tyson Fury presents a new strip to Lancaster Bulldogs jpimedia Buy a Photo

Tyson Fury presents a new strip to Lancaster Bulldogs jpimedia Buy a Photo

Tyson Fury presents a new strip to Lancaster Bulldogs jpimedia Buy a Photo

Tyson Fury presents a new strip to Lancaster Bulldogs jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more