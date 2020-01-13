Grantham Town 0-3 Lancaster City

Lancaster City travelled to a windy Lincolnshire on Saturday as they chased back to back wins when they came up against a Grantham side sitting 16th in the Northern Premier League table.

There were early chances for both sides with the Dolly Blues having the best one when a freekick was whipped into the box with Brad Carsley heading the ball over the top of the hosts’ keeper but the strong wind kept it away from the goal, forcing a corner.

Just two minutes later, the hosts had their own chance when a clearance was caught by the wind and fell to the Town attack with Sam Ashton having to make a save when a header went goalward.

The wind continued to play havoc throughout the game with a corner by Grantham almost finding the back of the net but was ultimately saved Ashton.

It was City who broke the deadlock on the half hour mark when a corner came into the box and was headed down to the feet of Matty Blinkhorn who despite a stumble managed to gain his composure and place the ball nicely into the back of the net.

The remainder of the half saw both sides trying to get a grip of the conditions and it was the Dolly Blues who held on to their lead as the whistle blew for half-time.

City were on the front foot throughout the second half, bagging two goals, the first of which came when Rob Wilson’s shot tested the Town keeper but Carsley tapped home to double the Dollies lead.

Defence was on point from both sides however, it was City who dominated at both ends of the field with Carsley racing through on goal and added his second moments later, poking the ball into an empty net.