Graham double helps Sands stay on course for promotion

Bolton-le-Sands remain clear favourites for promotion to the top division of the North Lancashire League after returning from a six-week lay-off with a 3-1 win at Burton Thistle.

Two goals by Oliver Graham and another by Joseph Shaw were enough to maintain Sands’ eight-point lead and keep Thistle, whose scorer was Mark Johnson, bottom of the first division with four points.

Cross Bay moved fourth with a 5-2 victory at Trimpell and Bare Rangers Reserves thanks to Ryan Hewitt (2), Joe Wareing (2) and Kieran Murphy, Elliott Jordan and Harry Baron replying for Trimpell.

Millhead’s struggle continued with a 2-1 defeat at Melbourne, with a brace by Craig Berry nullifying a strike by Jack Chetham.

Carnforth Rangers Reserves, meanwhile, moved into the semi-finals of the divisional cup as goals by Mark Plevey and Kyle Davis ensured a 2-1 passage against Marsh United’s second team, whose scorer was Zac Dennison.

Halton Rangers also won their quarter-final, but only by a 4-3 margin on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Highgrove Reserves, Sonnie Thompson and Will Mason the respective scorers in normal time.

In the Premier Division Highgrove edged ahead over Marsh United on goal difference in the race for the title after Matty Stables, Luke Ogley and Tom Geary secured a 3-0 win at Boys’ Club while Marsh beat Trimpell 1-0 thanks to Grant Perkins.

Carnforth Rangers lie fourth after an emphatic 6-0 win at College, Jonny Ash (3), Damian Murphy, Lewis Cox and Tom Knight the scorers, while Caton United are fifth, Jack Tipler, Jordan Carter-Brown and Daniel Briggs-Calvert notching in their 3-1 victory at Morecambe Royals, for whom Joe Mason scored.

Aaron Woodhouse (3), Oliver Allsopp, Edward Read and Alex Hartley scored in Ingleton’s 6-1 home win over Arnside, whose consolation was scored by Luke Gorst.

Third-placed Cartmel came unstuck in their Lancashire Amateur Cup quarter-final, Karl Davidson scoring their solitary reply in a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Southport and Ainsdale Amateurs, but Cartmel’s second string fared better, easing through to a semi-final in the Westmorland Junior Cup as Archie Brownlee (2) and Ryan Patterson ensured a 3-1 home win over Kendal County Reserves.

King George stay in control of the Second Division after a 9-1 thrashing of Trimpell’s third team,whose goal by Derek Martinez was eclipsed by a Jacob Robertson hat-trick, a brace by Ryan Rodriguez, strikes by Jamie Huddleston, Jared Rumney and Lewis McCarnley and an own goal.

Carnforth Rangers’ third team, who won 7-1 at Arnside Reserves, are second. Keiron Gorton (3), Jack Doyle (2), Connor Murgatroyd and Tyler Dixon scored for Carnforth, Jordan Cragg for Arnside.

Middleton and Overton Sports lost ground at home as goals by LJ Comerford and Justin Buckley were not enough to deny Cartmel’s third team a 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, a Joshua Muckle hat-trick and a goal by Jake Crowther gave Westgate Wanderers a 4-3 victory at Halton Rangers Reserves, for whom Aaron Jones (2) and Alex Warburton scored.